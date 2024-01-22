Ayodhya Ram Mandir Consecration: Anand Mahindra says his 'Monday Motivation' is Lord Ram

Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra on Monday, who regularly shares his 'Monday Motivation' every week, said his today's motivation came from Lord Ram and he shared a post on him ahead of the grand event. The grand Ram Temple in Ayodhya was inaugurated on Monday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi symbolically opens the eyes of the deity, a ritual that signifies the consecration and awakening of the divine presence.

Speaking on the grand moment, the Mahindra Group Chairman wrote on X: "“It won’t surprise you that my #MondayMotivation this morning is the #MaryadaPurushottam Lord Ram. Because he is a figure that transcends Religion. No matter what one’s faith, we are all drawn to the concept of a being that is dedicated to living with honour and with strong values"

“His arrows are targeted at evil & injustice. The state of ‘Ram Rajya’—ideal governance—is an aspiration for all societies. Today, the word ‘RAM’ belongs to the world,” Mahindra added further.

The idol of Ram Lalla was unveiled at the Ram temple in Ayodhya after Mukhya Yajman PM Modi and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat. The Pran Pratishtha ceremony began with a prayer to Lord Vishnu. Priests started the chanting of mantras to invoke the presence of Lord Rama. During the special 84-second auspicious 'mahurat', the blindfold will be removed from the Ram Lalla idol's face.

Taking to X, PM Modi said that it is a "great pleasure" to be a part of the "divine program" at the Ram temple inauguration.

"The supernatural moment of the consecration of Shri Ram Lala's life in Ayodhya Dham is going to leave everyone emotional," he wrote on X, formerly Twitter, in Hindi.

Indian Air Force (IAF) choppers showered flower petals over the Shri Ram Janmaboomi Temple premises in Ayodhya as the idol of Ram Lalla was unveiled in the presence of PM Modi.

