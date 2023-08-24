B20 will strive to develop common framework for generative AI, says N Chandrasekaran

Business 20 (B20), the official G20 dialogue forum for the global business community, will strive to build consensus among its stakeholder nations for a common framework for the Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI). Held since 2010, the B20 Summit is among the most prominent engagement groups in G20, with leading companies and businesses as participants.

This year, the B20 Summit will be held by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) under India’s G20 leadership and is going to be held at New Delhi between August 25-27.

A day ahead of the summit, N Chandrasekar, Chair of B20 India and Tata Sons Chairman stressed upon the importance of generative AI-based digital transformation and the crucial role India can play in that journey. “Digital transformation by adopting AI at a scale is one of key objectives of this summit. Developing a common regulatory framework for AI is important but it should not choke innovation. Moreover, rolling our digital public network for the global south would be on the agenda, where the India experience could be useful,” he said during a press briefing in New Delhi.

We are meeting at a very exciting time for India just after the successful landing of Chandrayaan and the B20 final summit tomorrow. We are seeing an excellent economic growth in India and now we're the 5th largest economy.

Apart from AI-based digital transformation, the B20 India leadership has come up with six other important areas that would be in focus during the two and half day summit. According to Chandrasekaran, building a resilient global supply chain, sustainability and its financing - especially for the global south nations, among others would in the agenda for this year’s B20 Summit.

“Additionally, policy measures required to revitalise an inclusive growth, especially for the MSMEs and the low growth economies; empowerment of women and their skill development; environment, social and corporate governance issues and integrated economic development of the global south - Africa in particular - are some of the themes for this summit,” said Chandrasekaran.

At the sprawling Taj Palace Hotel in the national capital’s diplomatic enclave in Chanakyapuri, the summit will host delegates from 55 countries, including the G20 member nations. From Brad Smith, President & Vice Chairman of Microsoft, Michael Miebach, CEO, Mastercard, Arvind Krishna, Chairman & CEO of IBM to Borge Brende, President of World Economic Forum, Raj Subramaniam, CEO, FedEx, the who’s who of the corporate world are set to attend the event.