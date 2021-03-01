Bajaj Auto sales rise 6% in February to 3.75 lakh units

Auto major Bajaj Auto Ltd on Tuesday reported a 6 per cent increase in total sales at 3,75,017 units in February. The company had sold 3,54,913 units in the same month last year, Bajaj Auto said in a statement.

Total two-wheeler sales were at 3,32,563 units against 3,10,222 units in the year-ago month, a growth of 7 per cent. Domestic two-wheeler sales were marginally higher at 1,48,934 units compared to 1,46,876 units in February last year, the company said. The company's two-wheeler export grew 12 per cent 1,83,629 as compared to 1,163,346 in February 2020.

Bajaj Auto had posted its highest ever two-wheeler exports in January at 2,27,532 units as compared to 1,74,546 units in the same month last year, a growth of 30 per cent. Commercial vehicles total sales declined by 5 per cent at 42,454 units in January as compared to 44,691 in the year-ago month.

The overall domestic sales declined 2 per cent to 1,64,811 units as compared to 1,68,747 in February last year. The exports increased 13 per cent to 2,10,206 units as compared to 1,86,166 in February 2020. During the current fiscal year (April-February), domestic sales have been down 26 per cent to 1,720,116 units, while exports have dipped 8 per cent to 1,883,350 units. The overall sales of Bajaj vehicles have declined 18 per cent to 3,603,466 units in the current fiscal compared to the preceding financial year.

Bajaj Auto share is up 1.34 per cent, or Rs 51.1, at Rs 3,848 during early trade on the NSE on Monday.

