Bajaj Finance MD Anup Kumar Saha resigns, Rajeev Jain reappointed as MD till 2028

Bajaj Finance announced that its Managing Director, Anup Kumar Saha, has resigned from the company citing personal reasons. His resignation comes just four months after he was appointed to the role.

In a swift move, the non-banking financial giant has reappointed Rajeev Jain as Managing Director till March 31, 2028. Jain, who had earlier served as Bajaj Finance’s MD prior to Saha’s elevation, will also continue to serve as the company’s Vice Chairman, the company informed in a release on July 21.

Advertisement

Saha, who joined Bajaj Finance in 2017, has been credited with transforming businesses, launching new initiatives, expanding customer reach, and fostering a culture of innovation and customer-centricity in line with the company’s vision to lead India’s financial services sector.

With over 32 years of professional experience — including 25 years in the financial services industry — Saha’s contributions span both banking and non-banking institutions. Prior to Bajaj Finance, he spent 14 years at ICICI Bank, where he rose to Senior General Manager and served on the boards of ICICI Bank HFC and TU CIBIL. His leadership covered diverse segments including credit cards, mortgages, auto loans, and structured finance, as well as transforming debt management and business intelligence functions.

An alumnus of IIT Kharagpur and IIM Lucknow, Saha is recognised for integrating technology into financial services to drive inclusion and convenience, according to the company’s website.

Advertisement

With Rajeev Jain back at the helm, Bajaj Finance is expected to maintain its strategic focus and continue building on its robust growth trajectory in India’s competitive financial services landscape.