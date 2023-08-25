BCCI onboards IDFC First Bank as title sponsor for home internationals at Rs 4.2 cr per match: Report

Private sector lender IDFC First Bank has secured the title rights for the home international series of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), said a report on Friday. It has acquired the rights for Rs 4.2 crore per international game as compared to the previous value of Rs 3.8 crore, reported Cricbuzz. The base price for the bidding was set at Rs 2.4 crore.

The private bank will enter into a contract with the BCCI for a three-year period starting next month, kicking in with a three-match ODIs series against Australia. The agreement will extend until August 2026 and cover a total of 56 international games. BCCI is likely to generate nearly Rs 235 crore from this title sponsorship.

IDFC First Bank outbid competition from Sony Sports, the sports broadcaster, which was venturing into title sponsorship realm for the first time.

IDFC FIRST Bank is set to take over from Mastercard, the former title sponsor that went on to acquire the sub-licence from Paytm.

The bidding process took place at a five star hotel in South Mumbai on Friday, said the report.