IFCI shares gain 31% in nine days: Key factor behind the rally and price targets

Shares of IFCI Ltd have surged 31% in nine days, turning overbought on charts and hitting a fresh 52 week high in the previous session. IFCI shares, which have delivered multibagger returns of 598% in three years, are strongly overbought on charts with a RSI of 80.9. The stock is trading higher than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 30 day, 50 day, 100 day, 150 day and 200 day moving averages. The stock has gained 36 per cent in a month and zoomed 50% this year.

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Market participants linked the sharp rally in IFCI shares to the company's indirect exposure to the National Stock Exchange (NSE). IFCI owns a majority stake in Stock Holding Corporation of India Ltd (SHCIL), which in turn holds shares in NSE. Investor interest in IFCI intensified amid growing expectations surrounding NSE's much-awaited initial public offering (IPO), which is expected to be launched later this month. The prospect of the exchange's listing has renewed enthusiasm for companies with direct or indirect stakes in NSE, fueling a rally in IFCI's stock price.

In the current session, IFCI shares slipped 2.91% to Rs 79.62 against the previous close of Rs 82.01 on BSE. Market cap of the financial institution fell to Rs 21,452 crore. The stock hit a 52 week high of Rs 83.41 on June 4, 2026.

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Analysts appear bullish on the outlook of the stock.

Kunal Kamble Sr. Technical Research Analyst at Bonanza said, "IFCI has witnessed a strong breakout above the key resistance zone of Rs 66–67, supported by robust volumes and sustained buying interest. After a sharp rally towards Rs 82, the stock is undergoing mild profit booking, which appears healthy within the broader uptrend. RSI remains in the higher zone, indicating positive strength despite short-term consolidation. The breakout zone of Rs 66–68 now acts as a strong support base, while immediate support is seen near Rs 75–76. As long as the stock holds above these levels, the bullish structure remains intact. On the upside, a move above Rs 82–85 could trigger fresh momentum towards Rs 90–95 in the coming weeks."

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Aakash Shah, Technical Research, at Choice Broking said, "IFCI has delivered a powerful breakout from its multi-month consolidation zone and recently surged to a fresh swing high near Rs 84 before witnessing mild profit booking. The sharp rise accompanied by strong volumes indicates aggressive accumulation and growing market participation. After the recent rally, IFCI appears to be entering a consolidation phase near higher levels, which could help absorb short-term overbought conditions. The Rs 77 zone is likely to act as an immediate support, while the broader breakout level around Rs 72–74 remains a key demand area. As long as the stock sustains above these support zones, the overall structure remains constructive. A fresh move above Rs 84 could attract further buying interest and potentially extend the rally towards the Rs 90–92 range. Traders should keep an eye on volume behaviour, as sustained participation will be crucial for confirming the next leg of the uptrend."

