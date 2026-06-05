CMR Green Tech IPO attracts over Rs 56,200 crore bids, subscribed 127 times; check GMP, listing timeline

The Rs 631-crore initial public offering (IPO) of CMR Green Technologies Ltd received bids worth more than Rs 56,200 crore. The robust demand was led by institutional buyers who made bids worth Rs 33,976 crore.

As per BSE, investors placed bids for 2,92,75,44,594 equity shares, or 127.04 times, compared to the 2,30,43,930 equity shares offered. The allocation for qualified institutional bidders (QIBs) was subscribed 270.46 times on the final day, while the portion reserved for non-institutional investors (NIIs) saw a subscription of 172.35 times. The retail investors' portion was booked 27.03 times and the category kept for employees was booked 18.53 times.

Advertisement

Related Articles

The IPO was priced in the range of Rs 182-192 per share and comprised entirely an offer for sale (OFS) of up to 3.28 crore equity shares by the promoters and an investor-selling shareholder.

Ahead of the issue opening, the non-ferrous metal recycler raised Rs 188.44 crore from anchor investors by allotting 98.14 lakh shares to 18 anchor funds at the upper end of the price band, Rs 192 per share.

Key anchor investors included SBI Mutual Fund, ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund, HDFC Mutual Fund, Nippon India Mutual Fund, Kotak Mutual Fund and Goldman Sachs. Other participants included 360 One Equity Opportunity Fund, Abakkus Growth Fund, BNP Paribas, Citigroup Global Markets Mauritius and Susquehanna Pacific.

Equirus Capital, ICICI Securities and Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors acted as the book-running lead managers to the issue.

Advertisement

Listing timeline

Shares of CMR Green Technologies are scheduled to be listed on the stock exchanges on June 10, 2026.

CMR Green Technologies IPO GMP

In the grey market, CMR Green's GMP was reported at Rs 60 per share on the IPO's opening day (Wednesday), which increased to Rs 70 on Thursday and further to Rs 77 on Friday. Based on the upper price band of Rs 192, the latest GMP suggests a potential listing gain of around 40.10 per cent.