Bengaluru emerges as prominent hub for GCCs in India: Report

Staffing firm Teamlease Digital has found that Bengaluru has emerged as a prominent hub for Global Capability Centres (GCCs), hosting 36% of TeamLease Digital’s total client base for the first two quarters of FY25.

The city, according to Teamlease, has 37% of India’s talent concentration in the high-tech industry. Professional services, which includes BFSI and consulting companies, followed by 21% of the headcount. Interestingly, the Silicon Valley of India is also emerging as a significant player in manufacturing, contributing 10% to the total talent headcount, with automotive and electronics manufacturing leading this growth.



Following Bengaluru are Mumbai/ Pune (31%) and Delhi (22%). While Mumbai/Pune region is a key driver in automotive sector, Delhi NCR is witnessing rising number of high-tech and software firm GCCs.

Related Articles

The Mumbai-Pune region also has a notable involvement in the capital markets, highlighting critical skills in data mining, predictive analytics, and big data frameworks. Meanwhile, Delhi NCR is contributing to the oil and gas industry, comprising 6.5% of the GCC headcount.

Commenting on the findings, Neeti Sharma, Chief Executive Officer, TeamLease Digital said, “Sectors like healthcare, BFSI, and retail have shown remarkable growth. Between 2021 and 2023, these sectors recorded cumulative compound annual growth rates (CAGR) exceeding 30%. This growth is particularly notable, given that during the same period, the broader IT industry was experiencing a downturn. In contrast, the GCC Software & Internet sector maintained steady progress and is projected to reach a CAGR of 6.2% by 2027. Even more promising is the retail & E-commerce GCC sector, which is expected to see the strongest growth at 8.4% CAGR, followed closely by healthcare at 7.5%.”