Over 25 global capability centres to open up in 2-3 yrs; Bengaluru preferred location: Report

According to a recent study conducted by ANSR projects, India will see the establishment of more than 25 additional retail/CPG GCC (consumer packaged goods global capability centres) in the next 2-3 years, with Bengaluru continuing to be the preferred destination, hosting over 42 per cent of these centres.

The study titled GCC Quarterly Landscape Report (Q2, 2024) found that 50 per cent of the retail/CPG GCCs in India have been established in the last eight years. According to ANSR, this is the testament to the success of existing centres, mature operating models, and accelerated speed-to-value.

The study further found that GCCs continue to hire aggressively, with a notable 50 per cent of them preferring to source talent from existing GCCs in India. Meanwhile, product companies and service providers constitute around 30 per cent and 20 per cent of total hiring.

Meanwhile, the compensation trend reflected that GCCs offer 30-40 per cent higher salaries compared to IT/ITeS sectors. The average attrition rate in GCCs is significantly lower (9.1 per cent) than the industry average.

Commenting on the findings, Vikram Ahuja, managing director of ANSR said, “The Q2 2024 GCC report highlights the most important trends and behaviours driving the growth of Global Capability Centers. As GCCs increasingly drive growth and innovation, this report will enable organisations to strategically align with emerging trends and disruptions in the sector.”

Interestingly, according to the study, women now make up for over 35 per cent of the workforce in Indian GCCs, with tech roles expected to see an increase from 25 per cent to 35 per cent by 2027. Further, according to the study, GCCs accounted for over 35 per cnet of India's office leasing in Q1 2024, with a strong preference for green-certified, Grade A office spaces. Bengaluru and Hyderabad led in terms of leasing volume, with a combined share of 86 per cent.