Beverly Hills Polo Club announces strategic shift in India, establishes wholly-owned subsidiary

Beverly Hills Polo Club (BHPC) has announced a strategic shift in its operating model in India by setting up its own subsidiary. This move aims to strengthen its long-term commitment to India – a country it considers one of its most important global growth markets. The brand will transition from a licensing-led structure to a fully owned subsidiary with a franchise-operated platform.

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BHPC, which has its presence across categories and markets, stated that the new model will provide greater control over brand positioning, consumer experience and market execution. The structure is designed to improve consistency, strengthen brand equity and support scalable growth across channels in India.

The company’s shift focuses on a multi-partner, multi-channel and multi-category strategy to enhance distribution agility, optimise operational efficiency and build a future-ready retail ecosystem. Ajay Bindroo, Managing Partner at BHPC, said India is a strategic global priority and the franchise model will help deepen market engagement and execute with precision.

As part of the plan, BHPC has partnered with RJ Corp for the rollout of exclusive brand outlets. The brand is also expanding its presence in department stores through Shoppers Stop by increasing its shop-in-shop footprint in key cities. Additionally, a wider multi-brand outlet partner network will help extend its reach into emerging cities.

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BHPC said this integrated approach will enable it to respond to India’s changing consumption landscape with greater speed and sharper execution while building a retail presence across formats. Retail will remain a key driver of expansion in the near term, but digital channels such as e-commerce and direct-to-consumer platforms are also strategic priorities. The company is working to strengthen its capabilities in these areas.

Eli Haddad, Founder of BHPC, said India is one of the most compelling growth markets for the brand due to its scale, evolving consumer landscape and affinity for global lifestyle brands. He added that the India partnership will help build the brand in a structured way with a strong foundation to scale across key markets while staying true to its heritage.

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Varun Jaipuria, Director of RJ Corp, described the addition of BHPC to their portfolio as an exciting new chapter. He noted India’s growing appetite for premium lifestyle brands and said BHPC resonates deeply with Indian consumers. He committed to building a retail footprint that connects consumers with the brand’s complete portfolio, aiming to make BHPC a leader in India’s premium casualwear segment.

Kavindra Mishra, Managing Director and CEO of Shoppers Stop, said the partnership with BHPC strengthens their premium lifestyle portfolio and offers customers a compelling brand experience within their stores.