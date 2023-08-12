Beyond Greenwashing: The emergence of 'regenerative' business practices and how it is reshaping the way we look at profit

Many companies -- big and small -- around the world are making a move towards the concept of regeneration or restoration, a process that takes two of their key stakeholders into account, the earth and the people it draws energy from. At a time when the earth's balance has been off set due to factors like climate change, technological disruptions and instability, these companies are taking a restorative approach, helping natural systems regain their original form and prioritising the human connect.

In her book ‘Working to Restore: Why We Do Business in the Regenerative Era’, Esha Chhabra cites such companies, who are taking the extra step to put people and the planet at the forefront of their strategies. For these organisations, regenerative approach is not just another buzzword, but a strategy that has been the core of their foundation.

For instance, New-Zealand based entrepreneur Brianne West runs a personal-care company, Ethique, which has a goal of eliminating unnecessary product packaging, particularly the plastic bits. This entrepreneur developed shampoos, conditioners, creams, scrubs, and moisturizers in bar form on realising how much packaging she was throwing in the trash bin every day. "Our solid bars are designed to do away with water, and with it, the plastic bottles," the company's website states.

Now, this is particularly important given the record amount of single-use plastic waste being produced worldwide. The Plastic Waste Makers Index, compiled by the philanthropic Minderoo Foundation, found the world generated 139 million metric tons of single-use plastic waste in 2021, which was 6 million metric tons more than in 2019, when the first index was released.

Another example is that of Toad&Co, a clothing firm based in Santa Barbara, California, which works with Chicago-based nonprofit organisation Search Inc, to train and provide work opportunities to adults with developmental disabilities.

In 1997, the two companies came together to cofound Planet Access Company, which managed the inventories of Toad&Co as well as many other brands, where more than 300 people participated in job training and employment programming at the warehouse. Not just that, in 2001, Toad&Co added another element giving these workers a chance to experience the outdoors.

"In 2004, we partnered with Search, Inc to cofound Search for Adventure (SFA), a unique travel program to facilitate vacations for adults with disabilities," the company's website says. SFA has taken more than 700 people on 104 trips that have included hiking the historic Appalachian Trail, experiencing the majesty of the Grand Canyon, and riding the range at a Colorado dude ranch, the information further stated.

Besides these businesses, Esha Chhabra, in her book, sheds light on several companies around the globe that are re-thinking their business models. She picks up some of the key issues like soil, waste, supply chain, workforce, women, travel, health, energy and finance, and shares stories around each of these subjects.

These companies are walking the talk, taking risks, and truly thinking about their businesses as a vehicle for change, Chhabra said in an interaction with Business Today. Speaking on whether profit and inculcating a restorative approach can go hand in hand, she said most of the companies cited in the book are profitable. She pointed that for this to happen, the three critical areas that businesses need to look at are their supply chains, the people they employ, and how they take on financing.

"Companies need to take on thoughtful investors who have a long-term vision, rethink their supply chains to bring in more equity for all, and look after their employees, even profit-sharing if it suits the organisation," Chhabra stated.

On part of consumers, they will need to start asking questions to understand if companies are actually taking the regenerative approach or merely talking of it. As for investors, Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) analysis will need to be increasingly factored to gain an understanding of the companies in which they invest. Thinking and acting on ESG in a proactive way has lately become even more pressing.

"Globally, certifications have taken off; they provide a baseline. Be it Fair Trade, organic, or now regenerative organic (ROC), GOTS (Global Organic Textile Standard), for instance, were created to hold companies up to some rigor," Chhabra said.

"With the growing media scrutiny and discussion across social media, it's becoming harder for brands to just greenwash their way through sustainability. Consumers and the public are getting smart. They're asking questions and we need more of that! Regulation is also starting to come into effect. And while not perfect, it's pressing companies to produce data and back up claims," she added.

Her book 'Working to Restore' aims to inspire the current and next generation of entrepreneurs to work to find more solutions for people and the long-forgotten stakeholder Earth-- ones that reject the paradigm and build an alternate ecosystem for themselves to operate in.