Bharat Forge bets ₹76,000 crore on semiconductors. Details here

Bharat Forge has entered the billion-dollar semiconductor industry and is working with three of the world’s five largest semiconductor companies, Chairman Baba Kalyani said in a recent interaction. He said the company is already securing major orders and is working on a new semiconductor project with several companies to manufacture parts for lithography machines, a critical part of chipmaking equipment.

Advertisement

Related Articles

The move comes as India steps up efforts to build a domestic semiconductor ecosystem. Under the India Semiconductor Mission (ISM), the government has attracted investment commitments of more than ₹1.65 lakh crore across 12 approved semiconductor fabrication, assembly, testing and packaging (ATMP) projects.

The programme, launched with a ₹76,000-crore outlay, is being expanded under ISM 2.0 to include semiconductor equipment, materials and indigenous intellectual property.

On defence, Kalyani said in an interview with CNBC TV18, "We have seen the biggest reform in the defence sector." He added that "defence used to be at component level earlier and now it's a platform for us," and expects "a big surge in the Indian defence sector over the next 5 years." Highlighting Bharat Forge’s export presence, he said, "Exports form almost 40% of our total defence sales."

Advertisement

He also said that "there's a major change taking place in defence across the world," creating opportunities across India, the US and Europe.

Kalyani said, "We need Indian cos to have more partnerships with foreign cos." On the business environment, he said, "There's an improvement in ease of doing biz, but more needs to be done." He added, "We now need to become a product nation than a service nation."

Separately, Bharat Forge told CNBC-TV18 that it has secured its largest-ever army carbine order and sees a significant growth runway for its defence business, supported by strong demand from domestic and international markets.