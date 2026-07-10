Shares of Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) are in a consolidation phase after falling to a 52-week low last month. The large cap stock, which is in a downtrend for the last two years, is attempting to recover lost ground, according to technical analysts. RIL stock, which hit a 52-week low of Rs 1253.65 on June 11, 2026, signaled a minor recovery in the current session rising above the Rs 1,300 mark after two days. RIL shares climbed 2% to Rs 1303.90 today against the previous session close of Rs 1279.70. Market cap of the firm reached Rs 17.61 lakh crore. Total 3.13 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 40.64 crore today. The stock has gained 4% from its 52 week low.

Advertisement

Related Articles

RIL shares trade above the 5 day but lower than the 10 day, 20 day, 30 day, 50 day, 100 day and 200 day moving averages.

The large cap stock has lost 12% in six months and fallen 18% in two years. The stock is down 15% in a year.

RIL share price targets

Virat Jagad, Sr. Technical Research Analyst at Bonanza Porfolio said, "Reliance Industries is witnessing a consolidation phase after failing to sustain above the falling trendline resistance, indicating that the broader trend remains cautious. The stock is trading below its key moving averages, while the RSI near 46 suggests weak momentum with no strong bullish confirmation yet. However, the stock is holding above the crucial support zone of Rs 1,285– Rs 1,290, which may limit downside in the near term. A sustained move above Rs 1,350 would improve sentiment and could trigger fresh buying towards Rs 1,385 and Rs 1,465. Until then, the stock is likely to remain range-bound."

Advertisement

Shitij Gandhi, AVP - Equity Technical Research, SMC Global Securities said, Reliance Industries is showing signs of base formation on the 4-hour chart as prices continue to trade within a symmetrical triangle, reflecting a phase of consolidation after the recent corrective trend. The stock has repeatedly respected the rising trendline support near Rs 1,275-1,280, while the falling trendline resistance is placed around Rs 1,315-1,320 zone. A decisive move above this resistance could confirm a breakout, opening the door for an advance towards Rs 1,370 levels, followed by the major supply zone near Rs 1,410. On the downside, a breach below Rs 1,275 would negate the constructive setup and may trigger renewed selling pressure towards Rs 1,250. Until a breakout occurs, the stock is likely to remain range-bound, with traders closely watching the converging trendlines for the next directional move."

Advertisement

Jigar Patel from Anand Rathi said, "Support is placed at Rs 1255, while resistance stands at Rs 1305 . A decisive breakout above Rs 1305 could open the door for further upside towards Rs 1335. For the short term, the stock is expected to trade within the Rs 1255- Rs 1335 range."

Reliance Industries' shares have remained under pressure this year after the company flagged persistent geopolitical tensions in West Asia as a key risk to its business environment. The conglomerate said the outlook for FY27 remains uncertain, citing ongoing geopolitical developments, macroeconomic volatility and changing policy dynamics that could impact business performance.

The company also warned that consumer demand may remain weak in the near term, with broader economic headwinds likely to weigh on discretionary spending across its retail business. Management indicated that a cautious consumption environment could continue to affect sales momentum in the coming quarters.

Investor sentiment has also been dampened by slower growth in Reliance Retail. The retail business witnessed a moderation in growth due to a combination of factors, including changes in the festive calendar, the impact of consumer products business demergers and subdued consumer spending amid an uncertain macroeconomic environment.

The cautious commentary has raised concerns over the pace of earnings growth, particularly for the retail segment, which has been a key driver of Reliance Industries' long-term growth strategy.