Bharti Airtel to shut down Wynk Music App, to absorb all its employees

Bharti Airtel has announced its decision to exit the music vertical by shutting down its Wynk Music app. This comes shortly after the company revealed a strategic partnership with Apple, the maker of iPhone, aimed at enhancing video and music streaming services.

"Airtel is planning to close Wynk Music in the next couple of months. It will absorb all the employees into the company," a source told PTI.

An Airtel spokesperson confirmed the news, stating that the company plans to close Wynk Music within the next few months and will absorb all employees currently working on the platform.

"We can confirm that we will sunset Wynk Music and all Wynk music employees will be absorbed within the Airtel ecosystem," the spokesperson said.

Launched in 2014, Wynk Music has garnered a substantial user base, boasting over 100 million subscribers. The decision to discontinue the app aligns with Airtel's new focus on collaboration with Apple, which includes providing access to Apple Music with exclusive offers for iPhone users.

As part of this partnership, Airtel users will gain access to Apple Music, while Wynk Premium subscribers will receive special promotions from Airtel. Earlier today, Airtel also announced that Apple TV+, Apple's video content platform, will be available through its Xstream streaming service, further enhancing its content offerings.

With a robust business-to-customer portfolio that includes Airtel Wynk, Airtel Thanks, and Xstream, the company serves over 220 million active users, positioning itself for continued growth in the competitive digital landscape.

(With PTI inputs)

