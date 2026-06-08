Big win for Airtel, Voda as Bombay HC strikes down Centre's one-time spectrum levy

In a significant relief for India's telecom sector, the Bombay High Court on Monday set aside the Centre's demands for one-time spectrum charges (OTSC) imposed on telecom operators Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea.

The court also annulled all actions taken by authorities based on the disputed demands, marking a major legal victory for the two companies after a long-running dispute with the Department of Telecommunications (DoT).

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The ruling brings fresh momentum to a case that has been hanging over the telecom industry for more than a decade and had exposed operators to potential liabilities running into thousands of crores of rupees.

What was the dispute about?

The controversy dates back to the aftermath of the Supreme Court's 2012 cancellation of 122 telecom licences in the 2G spectrum case. Following the judgment, the government sought to levy a one-time spectrum charge on telecom operators holding spectrum beyond prescribed limits.

Under DoT rules, operators that held spectrum beyond 6.2 MHz in certain circles between 2008 and 2012 were required to pay a market-linked price for the excess airwaves. Similar provisions were later applied to holdings above 4.4 MHz from January 2013 until the expiry of their licences.

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Telecom companies challenged the levy, arguing that the demands were retrospective and lacked a valid legal basis under the licence framework prevailing when the spectrum had originally been allocated. The issue subsequently triggered years of litigation involving telecom operators, the government and various judicial forums.

The Bombay High Court held that the government's demands for one-time spectrum charges could not be sustained. By setting aside the orders, the court effectively removed the legal basis for the recoveries sought from the telecom operators.

The judgment also quashed all consequential actions arising from the disputed demands, providing immediate relief to the affected companies.

Massive financial implications

The OTSC dispute carried significant financial implications for India's telecom industry. Bharti Airtel had previously made provisions of over ₹7,000 crore towards potential liabilities linked to the spectrum charge dispute, while Vodafone Idea had also recognised substantial provisions related to the matter.

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For Vodafone Idea, which continues to grapple with heavy debt and adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues, the verdict could remove yet another financial overhang from its balance sheet. Airtel too stands to benefit from greater clarity regarding long-pending contingent liabilities.

Market participants believe the judgment could improve investor sentiment towards the telecom sector, particularly for Vodafone Idea, whose financial health remains under scrutiny.

A dispute rooted in 2G era

The one-time spectrum charge issue is among several legacy disputes that emerged from India's transition from administrative spectrum allocation to a market-driven auction regime.

Following the cancellation of telecom licences in the 2G case, the government sought to retrospectively price excess spectrum held by operators. Telecom companies maintained that spectrum had been assigned under the prevailing policy framework and that retrospective charges were unjustified.

Over the years, the matter moved through multiple legal forums, becoming one of the longest-running regulatory disputes in the sector.

The Centre is expected to examine the detailed judgment before deciding its next legal course of action. The government could choose to challenge the ruling before the Supreme Court.