BigBasket to deliver iPhone 16 models in 10 minutes starting from Sept 20 

Grocery delivery app BigBasket, which is part of the Tata group, will enter the quick commerce for electronics category with the delivery of iPhone 16 on September 20. BigBasket consumers from Bengaluru, Delhi-NCR and Mumbai can order iPhone 16 with ultra-fast delivery at their homes from tomorrow. For the delivery of iPhone 16 models, the grocery delivery app has tied up with another Tata company, Croma. From now on, BigBasket will deliver mobile phones, laptops, PlayStation consoles, microwaves, and more, within 10 minutes.



The expansion to quick delivery of electronics aims to enhance BigBasket's product offerings by introducing a diverse range of electronics products. BigBasket leverages its well-established quick delivery infrastructure to ensure efficient and timely delivery of these items to customers.

The company's foray into quick commerce for electronics reflects a strategic alignment with current market trends. Competitors such as Blinkit and Swiggy are also broadening their quick delivery services to encompass non-grocery products, creating a more competitive landscape within the sector. This shift signifies a response to changing consumer demands and the increasing emphasis on convenience and swift delivery services in the market.

Hari Menon, cofounder and CEO of BigBasket, said, “We are thrilled to bring the iPhone 16 to our platform, marking the beginning of our foray into the electronics space. This is just the start—very soon, we will be launching a wide range of top-tier electronics, all available with our lightning-fast delivery service.”

BigBasket currently operates two mobile applications: BigBasket (the primary app) and BBdaily (the subscription service). Even within the main app, there are distinct sections. One section facilitates 2-3 hour deliveries under the service name "BigBasket Supersaver," while the other section focuses on 10-20 minute deliveries labeled as "BBnow".

BigBasket is undergoing a shift in its operational structure, aiming to consolidate all its services into a single unified app. This move will eliminate the existing divisions within the app and is projected to be completed within the upcoming months. This strategic realignment is in line with BigBasket's overarching initiative to transition away from the segmented approach of 2-3 hour deliveries towards the swift 10-20 minute delivery model, Moneycontrol reported. The company is strategically repositioning itself to be a dedicated quick commerce entity, aligning with the evolving preferences of customers.

The company is aiming to achieve a sales target of $1.5 billion to $2 billion for the fiscal year 2024-25. Additionally, they are planning to enhance their product range from 10,000 to 30,000 SKUs and expand their dark store network from 400 to 700.

The expansion into electronics quick commerce is strategically aligned with the flourishing market in India, where various competitors are diversifying their offerings beyond groceries and essential items. Blinkit and Swiggy Instamart are currently engaging in discussions with renowned apparel and footwear manufacturers such as Arvind Fashions, Fabindia, and Woodland to feature their merchandise on their platforms.