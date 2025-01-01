'Biwi bhaag jayegi': Gautam Adani claps back at Narayana Murthy over 70-hour work week debate

Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani has quite the take on the ongoing work-life balance and 70-hour work week debate. The industrialist said that one feels balance when they do things that they like doing, while adding life becomes simple when one accepts the fact they are mortal.

"Your work-life balance should not be imposed on me, and my work-life balance shouldn't be imposed on you. Say, someone spends four hours with family and finds joy in it, or if someone else spends eight hours and enjoys it, that's their balance. Notwithstanding that if you spend eight hours, biwi bhaag jayegi (wife will run away)," the industrialist observed.

He added that children also notice that one does not have a world out of their family and work and take note of the same.

"Your work-life is balanced when you do things which you like doing... For us either it is family or work, we don't have a world out of this... Our children also notice that only and take note of it... No one has come here permanently. When one understands this, life becomes simple," Adani said.

Adani's comment comes amid a debate sparked by Infosys founder Narayana Murthy after the latter pitched for a 70-hour week so that India can compete with advanced economies.

Defending his 70-hour work week remark, Murthy said at the Indian Chamber of Commerce centenary launch that Indians have a lot to do when one compares with the best global companies.

"We have to set our aspirations high because 800 million Indians get free ration. That means 800 million Indians are in poverty. If we are not in a position to work hard, then who will work hard?" Murthy said.

Moreover, Adani is not the only one to question Murthy's 70-hour work week advice. Emcure Pharmaceuticals Executive Director Namita Thapar said in a recent interview that there is a vast difference in the situation for founders and regular employees.

She also said that founders like herself have huge financial stakes in their companies, thus, the willingness to put in long hours. Thapar further said that this is not doable for regular employees and there needs to be a fixed number of working hours for them.

She also believes that the idea of working long hours for regular employees is problematic due to the toll it can take on their physical and mental health.