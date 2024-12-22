'Those who make tons of money...': Emcure's Namita Thapar challenges Narayana Murthy’s 70-hour workweek advice

India’s work culture just got its own cage match, and the gloves are off. Shark Tank India stars Anupam Mittal and Namita Thapar locked horns in a fiery exchange over the controversial 70-hour workweek during an interview with Humans of Bombay.

Mittal called long work hours a “big lie,” while Thapar slammed his take as “a crock of bullsh*t.” The clash has reignited a heated national debate about productivity, work-life balance, and the toll of hustle culture in India.

Anupam Mittal, founder of Shaadi.com, dismissed the obsession with long hours, calling it "a big lie being told to this generation." Reflecting on his early days working 16-hour shifts in the U.S., Mittal argued that success stems from effort and strategy, not time spent.

He cited his company’s hybrid model as proof, claiming it increased productivity by 30%. “Work-life balance is destroying a whole generation,” he stated, advocating instead for “work-life harmony.” For Mittal, young professionals should push themselves in the early years of their careers to build character and achieve extraordinary results.

Namita Thapar, Executive Director - India Business, Emcure Pharmaceuticals, fired back, labeling Mittal’s argument as a "crock of bullsh*t." Thapar insisted that the reality for founders and employees is fundamentally different. “Founders like me have significant financial stakes and can afford to work around the clock, but employees cannot,” she said. She added that demanding non-stop work hours from employees can lead to severe physical and mental health consequences. Thapar explained that while she worked grueling hours to help take Emcure public, employees do not share the same financial upside and should not be held to such expectations.

This debate stems from Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy’s recent call for India’s youth to adopt a 70-hour workweek to boost productivity and compete globally. While Mittal champions the idea of pushing limits for success, Thapar argues for realistic boundaries, highlighting the human cost of overwork.