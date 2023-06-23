Bribes-for-jobs scam uncovered at TCS; 4 officials sacked

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), India's largest IT services company, has come under heat after a scam involving bribes-for-jobs was uncovered.

As per a report by Mint, a few senior executives at the IT company were taking bribes from staffing firms in exchange for providing jobs to their candidates. As per the report, this has been going on at the company for years now.

TCS, a Tata group company, took swift action after uncovering this scam. The company sacked four officials from its Resource Management Group (RMG) and banned three staffing firms.

The whole issue was discovered when a whistleblower wrote to the company's CEO and COO claiming that the global head of RMG, ES Chakravarthy, had been accepting bribes from the staffing firms involved in hiring candidates. Post that, the IT major formed a three-member committee, which included Chief Information Security Officer Ajit Menon, to investigate the allegations.

After the investigation, TCS sent its head of recruitment on leave and sacked four officials from RMG. Chakravarthy has been debarred from coming to the office. Another official in the division, Arun GK, has been sacked.

An executive quoted in the report noted that in the last three years, the company hired 300,000 people, including contractors. They also speculated that the people involved in the scam may have earned at least Rs 100 crore through commissions.

Watch: Buzzing stocks on June 23, 2023: Adani Enterprises, Landmark Cars, Adani Power, Eros Internation, Adani Transmission, others. Check Nifty, Sensex updates

Also Read: Layoffs at Meta India: Employees in marketing, admin, HR fired

Also Read: Amazon defers offer letters of campus hires from IITs/ NITs