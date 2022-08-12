BSE SME segment sees representation from 20 states 

BSE launched a dedicated platform for listing small and medium enterprises (SMEs) in March 2012 and since then hundreds of such entities from across the country have listed with some even growing in size and moving to the main segment of Asia’s oldest stock exchange.

Ajay Kumar Thakur, who heads the SME and start-up segment of BSE, believes the success of the platform has created confidence and brought positivity among SMEs and other stake holders. These initiatives taken by BSE have started yielding good results, he says.

Excerpts:

BT: How many companies are listed on BSE SME platform?

AKT: As many as 383 SME companies were listed on the BSE SME platform (till mid-July) out of which 147 companies have migrated on BSE main board.

BT: If you had to list 4-5 key reasons that drove the growth of the segment, what would those be?

AKT: BSE understood the importance of small and medium enterprises (SME) towards the growth of economy and therefore took the initiative to launch the first ever SME Platform on March 13, 2012. BSE has taken various steps to build and grow this segment which are as follows:

Promoter Outreach - As part of the drive, BSE have reached out to more than 36,000 SME promoters across the country and explained them the benefit of listing on BSE SME Platform.

Awareness Seminars – BSE has conducted over 2500 offline and 500 online awareness seminars across India in association with Government Bodies / Industry Associations / Professional Bodies.

Memorandum of Understanding (MOUs) – BSE has entered into MOU with Government of Maharashtra, UP, Haryana, West Bengal, Telangana to create awareness about the SME / Start up platforms.

Other Institutions – BSE has also entered into MOU with HDFC Bank, IIT Alumni Council, Gujarat Student Start-Up, and Innovation (i-Hub) and Yes Bank and other industrial associations to create awareness for their SME / Start up Clients.

BT: Going ahead, how do you see the segment growing and maturing?

AKT: In the last ten years we have created lot of awareness about SME Platform with the help of SEBI, State Governments, Merchant Bankers, Industrial Associations and Professional Bodies. The success of this platform has created confidence and bring positivity among SMEs and other stake holders. These initiatives taken by BSE have started yielding good results. We have got companies listed from 20 states. We hope that in the times to come many SMEs from different states across the country will come forward and get listed. This will help them in getting equity funding, create visibility and transparency and unlock their value. The growth in the SME Sector will create employment in the country.

BT: Any concern areas or aspects that you would want government and policy makers to review that would further boost the listed SME segment?

AKT: We don’t see any area of concern. The government has been very supportive to the cause of SMEs as they are the backbone of our economy. All the stakeholders have to jointly work to move the SMEs from informal/unorganised sector to formal sector. One way to bring them to formal sector is by getting them listed on the SME Platform.