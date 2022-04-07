BSE Technologies receives SEBI approval to operate as KYC registration agency 

Subsidiary of the stock exchange, BSE -- BSE Technologies Private Limited (BTPL)—has received authorisation to act as a KYC registration agency (KYC KRA) from the capital markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI). BSE’s initiative through BTPL will go a long way towards achieving inclusive investor reach in the securities market, as per the official release.

The release further reads, that KYC KRA is a SEBI regulated intermediary that provides know your client (KYC) authorisation to market participants. This is mandatory prerequisite for investing in the securities market.

BSE MD and CEO Ashishkumar Chauhan thanked SEBI for providing the bourse the approval to operate as KYC KRA and said that it has become a key segment for securities market investors and also acts as a starting point for any investor’s journey.

He added, “The long experience of BSE for over 147 years as a frontline Regulator will help in ensuring that BTPL will maintain highest standards of governance and practices. This is an important step by SEBI to enhance the investor faith in the securities market.”