Centre notifies Electricity (Amendment) Rules, 2026, to ease captive power norms, boost clean energy use

The Centre has notified the Electricity (Amendment) Rules, 2026, introducing changes to the framework governing Captive Generating Plants (CGPs) with the aim of reducing regulatory ambiguity, improving ease of doing business, and supporting India’s push towards cleaner and more reliable energy for industry.

The amendments modify Rule 3 of the Electricity Rules, 2005, which deals with captive power generation — a key provision under the Electricity Act, 2003 that allows industries to generate electricity for their own consumption. The government said the changes are intended to align the captive power regime with evolving corporate structures, rising industrial energy demand and the increasing shift towards non-fossil fuel based power sources.

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Captive generation has long been recognised as an important tool for ensuring reliable and cost-effective electricity supply to industry. The National Electricity Policy, 2005 highlighted the role of captive power in helping industries manage supply constraints and reduce exposure to volatile electricity tariffs. With companies increasingly investing in renewable and non-fossil fuel based captive projects, the government said a clearer and more predictable regulatory framework has become necessary.

Officials said encouraging generation closer to the point of consumption also helps reduce transmission losses, improve system efficiency and strengthen grid resilience. The new rules seek to provide clarity while retaining statutory safeguards related to ownership and consumption requirements for captive plants.

One of the key changes is the clarification of ownership rules. The amended provisions recognise modern corporate structures by allowing subsidiaries, holding companies and other group entities to be treated as part of the same ownership framework. This is expected to ensure that captive projects developed through special purpose vehicles or group companies are not denied captive status due to technical interpretation issues.

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The rules also introduce a uniform verification period, under which captive status will be assessed for the entire financial year, bringing greater consistency in implementation. In cases where ownership changes during the year, verification may be carried out for the relevant part of the financial year.

The amendments provide greater operational flexibility for group captive projects set up through an Association of Persons (AoP). Users will be allowed to draw power according to operational needs as long as overall ownership and consumption conditions are met. Excess consumption by one user will not lead to disqualification of captive status for the entire project, though such excess will not be counted as individual captive use.

To streamline verification, the rules allow State or Union Territory governments to designate nodal agencies for intra-state cases, while the National Load Despatch Centre (NLDC) will verify captive status for inter-state consumption. A grievance redressal mechanism will also be set up to resolve disputes.

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Another major relief for industry is that cross-subsidy surcharge and additional surcharge will not be levied while captive status verification is pending, provided the required declarations are submitted. However, if a plant fails to qualify as captive after verification, the charges will become payable with carrying cost.

The government said the amendments, finalised after stakeholder consultations, will promote investment in captive and renewable energy projects, strengthen industrial competitiveness, and support India’s long-term energy transition goals in line with the vision of Viksit Bharat by 2047.