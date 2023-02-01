Chennai: PVR launches India’s first multiplex in an airport complex

PVR Cinemas on Wednesday announced the launch of the first-ever multiplex in the country to be housed within an airport complex. This 5-screen property will be at PVR Aerohub in Chennai, Tamil Nadu. This cinema will serve the entertainment needs of arriving and departing passengers, besides benefiting residents in the neighbourhood, said the multiplex firm.

The cinema has a seating capacity of 1,155 viewers and is equipped with cutting-edge cinematic technologies, including 2K RGB+ Laser projectors, RealD 3D digital stereoscopic projection for crystal clear, razor-sharp, ultra-bright pictures and advanced Dolby Atmos high-definition immersive audio.

PVR Cinemas will now have 12 properties in Chennai with 77 screens while consolidating its foothold in Tamil Nadu with 88 screens in 14 properties. As a result, its screen count in South India will grow to 328 in 53 properties.

Speaking on the launch, Ajay Bijli, Chairman and Managing Director of PVR Limited, said: “We are extremely delighted to announce the opening of our 14th property in Tamil Nadu. In keeping with the times and the ever-changing entertainment landscape, we are committed to bringing an excellent cinema experience to consumers in every part of the country.”

He further said: “Entertainment forms an integral part of our daily lives, and today’s consumers are cash-rich, time-poor. So there is no better way for transit passengers to make the best use of their spare time than to watch movies”.

Sanjeev Kumar Bijli, Joint Managing Director, PVR Limited, said that setting up a cinema next to the airport is strategic as they aim to provide a movie experience to travellers who might arrive at Chennai airport early to catch their flights or wait for a delayed flight while making effective use of their leisure time.

