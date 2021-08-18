China targets WeChat, 42 other apps for violating data transfer rules

China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) said on Wednesday it found 43 apps had harrassed users and ordered their parent companies to make rectifications.

The apps included Tencent Holdings Ltd's WeChat along with other apps from Alibaba Group Holding Ltd and travel giant Trip.com.

Also Read: China to direct Tencent Music to give up music label exclusivity: Report

Also Read: Chinese market regulator launches antitrust probe into Tencent-backed property broker KE