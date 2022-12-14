Chivas Regal maker Pernod Ricard brings new India MD

Pernod Ricard - the makers of widely popular liquors like Chivas Regal, 100 Pipers, Royal Stag and Imperial Blue whiskeys - has brought in a new managing director for its India business. Paul-Robert Bouhier - a Pernod Ricard veteran - will take charge of the top job in the country on January 1, 2023, the company announced today.

Bouhier, who has served in multiple markets like France, Ireland, Singapore, South Africa and Italy, is a specialist in marketing, commerce and general management functions. And his appointment is aimed at boosting the liquor major’s fortunes in the country.

According to the company, Bouhier will be responsible for “finding new opportunities for sustainable and profitable business growth”. “Continuing to transform and accelerate Pernod Ricard India’s business strategy and developing organization and people”, will be his key objectives.

Joining the French distiller in 1995, over the course of his career, Bouhier has held several leadership positions at Pernod Ricard, most recently as Managing Director, Pernod Ricard Southern Europe since 2020. He has been instrumental in successfully leading the transformation and acceleration in Africa and Southern Europe, keeping the pace of delivering multiple strategic and growth initiatives through strong people engagement, vision, and drive.

After taking charge of the India market, he will report to Philippe Guettat, Chairman and CEO of Pernod Ricard Asia and will be the member of the Pernod Ricard Asia Executive Committee.

“I am glad to welcome Paul-Robert to Pernod Ricard India, which is among the top three must-win markets for the group. I am confident that with Paul- Robert at the helm, our focus on premiumization, innovation, digital transformation and sustainability & responsibility will get further accelerated in line with our transformation agenda,” said Guettat.

Pernod Ricard’s move to bring Bouhier on-board comes after Thibault Cuny, stepped down in October 2022 due to health reasons. Cuny headed the India business for four years.