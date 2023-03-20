Cisco invests in new data centre in Chennai for cloud-delivered security

Cybersecurity leader Cisco is expanding its data centre footprint in India. As Indian organisations accelerate their journey to the cloud, Cisco is investing in dedicated cloud infrastructure to bring security services to more customers in India. To unlock full potential of cloud-delivered security to help companies protect devices, remote users, and distributed locations, Cisco has invested in a new data centre in Chennai. The company is also expanding its current data centre in Mumbai.

Leveraging industry-leading network performance, the new and upgraded facilities will bring agile, highly resilient, high-capacity access closer to users, including large and small Indian enterprises from across industries. This is crucial in today’s hybrid work environment, which presents unique cybersecurity challenges as organisations move from a static to a dynamic operating model. This has significantly increased the demand for cloud security, said Cisco.

Daisy Chittilapilly, President, Cisco India & SAARC, said: "The world is becoming increasingly hybrid and organisations have to adapt quickly. Their success hinges in large part on their ability to tackle the cybersecurity risks that this presents. At Cisco, we are committed to helping Indian organizations enhance security resilience so they can turn their digitisation into a competitive advantage. We are introducing innovative cyber capabilities, expanding our security data center footprint, and continuing to build a dedicated engineering workforce in India to help organizations fortify their defenses and catalyze their transformation in the digital age."

In October last year, Cisco had invested in a dedicated India Webex infrastructure and received necessary regulatory licenses to speed up Webex adoption across the country.

Along with scaling up data centres, Cisco is also introducing new risk-based capabilities across its security portfolio for hybrid and multi-cloud environments in India. According to the company, these capabilities will safeguard the integrity of an organization's entire IT ecosystem. This includes the latest innovations in Zero Trust, application security, and secure connectivity.

Cisco entered India 27 years ago and says India remains a critical market for the company. India is also the second largest R&D center outside the USA, and has a sizeable workforce in India in the space of security engineering.