Business Today
Coal India Q2 results: Net profit rises 13% to Rs 6,814 cr, firm declares interim dividend of Rs 15.25/share

Coal India's revenue rose 10% to Rs 32,776 crore in Q2FY24

  • Coal India's total expenses grew 9.4% to Rs 26,000 crore on the back of higher employee and contractual expenses
  • However, its raw materials cost fell 15.1%
  • In May, Coal India had raised prices of non-coking coal by 8% for high grades

State-owned Coal India Ltd on Friday reported 13% increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 6,814 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, helped by high power demand and boosted production amid a weak monsoon. It reported consolidated net profit of Rs 6,044 crore in the year-ago period.

In Q2FY24, the coal major posted 10% rise in consolidated revenue from operations at Rs 32,776 crore. It reported consolidated revenue from operations of Rs 29,838 crore in Q2FY23.

The firm also announced interim dividend of Rs 15.25 per share.

"The Board of Directors at its meeting declared 1st Interim Dividend for the financial year 2023-24 at Rs 15.25 per share on the face value of Rs 10," said the firm in a stock exchange filing.

November 21 has been fixed as the record date for the interim dividend while the date of payment shall be December 9.

On Friday, Coal India's scrip on BSE closed flat at Rs 323.45.

Total expenses grew 9.4% to Rs 26,000 crore on the back of higher employee and contractual expenses. However, its raw materials cost fell 15.1%.

Power demand in India, which usually peaks in May due to extreme summer heat, remained high in the reporting quarter due to unusually dry weather and higher economic activity, amid a drop in hydroelectric output.

In May, Coal India had raised prices of non-coking coal by 8% for high grades, which it said would add an extra revenue of Rs 2,703 crore in the balance of the fiscal.

Published on: Nov 10, 2023, 5:00 PM IST
