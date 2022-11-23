CoinSwitch launches a new platform to allow multi-exchange trading with a single login

Cryptocurrency exchange CoinSwitch Kuber announced on Wednesday the launch of CoinSwitch Pro, a multi-exchange trading platform. The crypto exchange claims that the platform will allow users to trade crypto assets in Indian Rupees across multiple exchanges with a single login.

Ashish Singhal, co-founder and CEO of CoinSwitch said, “CoinSwitch Pro will help Indians trade crypto assets on a KYC-compliant platform in a way never seen before. We believe crypto traders are currently underserved by products in India. With CoinSwitch Pro, we want to take the trading experience to the next level — help traders discover and leverage the price movement of crypto assets across multiple exchanges simultaneously, creating new opportunities to make profits."

In September 2021, the exchange raised $260 million in Series C funding from Coinbase Ventures and Andreessen Horowitz (a16z) to be valued at $1.9 billion. Tiger Global, Sequoia Capital India, Ribbit Capital, and Paradigm were the other investors who had participated in the funding round.

