Coronavirus lockdown 4.0: Want to get alcohol home delivered? Swiggy might have an answer

Food delivery app Swiggy is working to cash in on a rather lucrative prospect -- home delivery of alcohol. The company is in talks with several state governments to seek permission for liquor delivery. Swiggy is aiming to deliver liquor from local licenced retailers.

COO Vivek Sundar told the Economic Times, "We are in talks with a host of state governments. If the government gives us a green signal... And we are making sure everyone is safe in the process... We will explore that possibility... We are not going to rush into it prematurely."

Also read: Coronavirus live updates: Maharashtra on edge with 24,427 cases; FM Nirmala Sitharaman media address at 4 pm

The Supreme Court also recently observed that home delivery of liquor is a better alternative than crowds rushing to liquor shops and violating social distancing norms in the process. A three-judge bench did not pass an order but asked states to mull over liquor delivery. "We will not pass any order, but states should consider home delivery or indirect sale of liquor to maintain social distancing. Discussion on home delivery is going on. What do you want us to do?" Justice Kaul asked during a hearing of a plea that sought to ban sale of liquor during the lockdown.

Following the SC's comment, states like Delhi, Punjab, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Odisha and Jharkhand in-principle welcomed the SC's opinion. According to the daily states have also held talks with food delivery apps like Zomato and Swiggy as well as smaller startups like HipBar and Liqhub.

Also read: Coronavirus: Planning to buy liquor? Beware of fake home delivery sites

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police is probing fake liquor delivery sites that duped around a hundred customers. The websites became active the day after the Delhi government announced the issuing of e-tokens for alcohol. The scamsters took down details such as name and phone numbers of customers, made them pay through NEFT and then went non-responsive. The Delhi Police cyber crime branch took up the matter after around 100 people were duped in this manner.

Also read: Coronavirus: Planning to buy liquor in Delhi? Get a token first