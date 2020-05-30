Coronavirus lockdown: Tata Steel promises to honour all job offers to new hires

Tata Steel has assured that it will honour all job offers made to new hires. The India steelmaker said that it has ensured that all candidates that accepted their job offers were on-boarded on the promised date, reported The Economic Times.

The steel major has conducted online on-boarding of 96 officers, including management trainees, during April and May, and is expecting 25 more lateral hires at officer level to join in June, the daily reported. Tata Steel has also on-boarded 76 interns for its various projects, whereas around about 90 technical interns will be joining over the next few weeks, it further reported.

The company also hired around 12 doctors for its hospitals in Jamshedpur, Kalinganagar and other mine areas and added 3,000 workers for maintenance work at its factory in Jamshedpur.

As for induction and orientation of new recruits, Tata Steel has shifted from classroom methodologies to blended learning mechanisms as most of its workforce is working from home in view of the coronavirus pandemic. The company currently has 40 per cent on its shopfloor.

Every new joinee undergoes one day of orientation module followed by an induction programme which includes multiple sessions via webinars conducted by senior leadership, the report said. The leadership team from respective functions will interact with the new joinees on a regular basis via online sessions, Suresh Tripathi, Vice President - Human Resources, Tata Steel, told the daily.

