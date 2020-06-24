Coronavirus treatment: Patanjali submits 'Coronil' research documents to Ayush ministry

Ramdev's Patanjali Ayurved has submitted all crucial documents related to its coronavirus medicine 'Coronil' to the Ayush ministry after queries were raised on its claims that the medicine was "100% successful" in curing patients, India Today reported. The government on Tuesday asked the company to stop advertising such claims until the whole issue was duly examined.

Taking cognizance of the reports regarding the launch of the purported COVID-19 ayurvedic medicine, the Ministry of AYUSH said the facts of the claim and details of the stated scientific study were not known to it.

"...such advertisements of drugs including ayurvedic medicines are regulated under the provisions of Drugs and Magic Remedies (Objectionable Advertisements) Act, 1954, and Rules thereunder and the directives issued by the Central Government in the wake of COVID outbreak," the ministry said.

Patanjali was been asked to provide details of the name and composition of the medicines being claimed for COVID treatment; site(s)/hospital(s), where the research study was conducted for COVID-19; protocol, sample size, institutional ethics committee clearance, CTRI registration; and results from data of the study, it added.

Earlier, Ramdev along with Patanjali's chief executive officer Acharya Balkrishna launched the ayurvedic COVID-19 medicines at Patanjali Yogpeeth in Haridwar. He said 'Coronil' is the first ayurvedic, clinically controlled trial-based evidence and research-based medicine.

The medicine has been developed in joint research by Patanjali Research Institute and National Institute of Medical Science (NIMS), Jaipur. Patanjali claims the medicines were tested on coronavirus patients across India including Delhi, Ahmedabad, Meerut, and other cities. The Coronil Kit, comprising three medicines, has been created by Divya Pharmacy and Patanjali Ayurvedic Ltd, Haridwar.

According to Patanjali Ayurveda, their team of scientists used the compounds of Ashwagandha, Giloy, and Tulsi, suggested by doctors, to make Coronil. The Coronil kit is priced at Rs 545. It will be a 30-day course. As per Ramdev, the Coronil kit will be available in a week across all Patanjali stores. An app will be launched to facilitate home delivery services of these medicines.

