Delhi airport issues this advisory as IndiGo’s Day 7 meltdown continues with 650 cancellations

IndiGo’s flight operations remain unstable, with delays and cancellations continuing across multiple airports on Monday — marking the seventh straight day of an air travel crisis unprecedented in scale. Delhi Airport issued an advisory cautioning passengers that disruptions may persist, even as the airline struggles to restore normalcy.

"IndiGo flights may continue to experience delays. Passengers are advised to check the latest flight status with their airline before heading to the airport to avoid any inconvenience. Our teams are working closely with all stakeholders to minimise

disruptions and ensure a smooth travel experience," the airport authorities said.

India’s largest airline cancelled over 650 flights on Sunday, improving from more than 1,000 cancellations two days earlier, yet far from stabilised. Officials said more than Rs 610 crore in refunds have already been processed for affected passengers.

According to IndiGo, the crisis began with a shortage of cockpit crew triggered by the full rollout of the Flight Duty Time Limitations (FDTL) norms, pilot rest rules mandated by the government. As cancellations surged and chaos mounted at airports nationwide, the government stepped in, stayed the rule, and the airline now says it hopes to restore normal operations by December 10.

On Sunday, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) granted a 24-hour extension to IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers and Accountable Manager Isidro Porqueras to respond to their show-cause notices. Both have until 6 pm Monday to explain the lapses.

The Civil Aviation Ministry has moved swiftly, imposing a cap on airfares, directing the airline to accelerate refunds, and initiating a high-level inquiry. Minister Ram Mohan Naidu stated that accountability rests squarely with IndiGo and noted that pilot-duty directions had been issued a year earlier.

IndiGo has said it is conducting a root cause analysis, calling the disruption a result of “a combination of factors.” The ministry added that beyond refunds, the airline has delivered 3,000 pieces of baggage to affected passengers nationwide as of Saturday.