Digital therapeutics can improve cardiac care in India: Lupin Digital Health CEO Sidharth Srinivasan

Lupin’s subsidiary, Lupin Digital Health, is planning to expand to 30 cities and 70 adjacent towns in 2023. Through this expansion it aims to reach 75 per cent of cardiologists with its digital therapeutics (DTx) solution, Lyfe, designed for the prevention, management, and treatment of specific medical conditions, particularly in cardiology. Sidharth Srinivasan, CEO at Lupin Digital Health spoke to BT about the strategy, rationale behind need for expansion of the segment. Edited excerpts from an exclusive interview:

BT: How did Lupin’s digital therapeutics solution Lyfe originate?

SS: The idea originated during the Covid-19 pandemic. Local leadership at Lupin began exploring opportunities in the digital therapeutics field and recognised the potential of visionary therapeutic social health solutions for benefiting patients. What benefits patients ultimately benefit the company, and despite being a forward-looking endeavour, we see the value in making strategic investments in this field.

BT: What does Lupin Digital Health offer patients who join Lyfe programme?

SS: When an individual or patient joins our Lyfe programme, they are provided with FDA-approved devices such as glucometers, pulse oximeters, and blood pressure monitors that can be configured with Google Fit and Apple Watches. Beyond device, the program offers heart health through doctor-connected online and offline modules. Lyfe’s simple and intuitive interface offers medication reminders, 24X7 emergency and ambulance assistance. In addition, Lyfe offers expert intervention in the form of dedicated care managers, cardiotherapist, mental health coaches and nutritionists.

BT: What have been the results of the real-world evidence studies and trials conducted by Lupin Digital Health?

SS: Over the past year, we have refined the concept and initiated real-world evidence studies and trials. The first trial began in August last year, and results were presented in March 2023, showing impressive statistics of patient adherence and improved vital signs. This indicates that the programme has been effective in improving patient outcomes.

BT: Who are the primary target patients for Lupin's digital therapeutics solution?

SS: The first product designed by Lupin was for post-ACS (acute coronary syndrome) patients, specifically those who had undergone angioplasty and required cardiac rehabilitation. The program also targeted high-risk heart patients who opted for medical management rather than procedures.

BT: How does Lupin promote its digital therapeutics solution, and what sets it apart from other healthcare start-ups?

SS: Unlike many other healthcare startups, we do not rely on YouTube and Facebook ads. Instead, we focus on gaining the endorsement of cardiologists and leveraging our recommendations to reach patients. This approach ensures that patients receive guidance tailored to their specific conditions.

BT: What are the major challenges and investments associated with digital therapeutics?

SS: Significant investment is required for the technology and trials. The technology itself is costly, and we have invested in engineering talent to support it. Trials and evidence generation, such as randomised control trials, also require a substantial investment. The journey in this field requires patience, and it may take four to five years before substantial returns are seen. However, Lupin believes in the potential of this pioneering effort and envisions disproportionate returns in the future.

BT: How does the evolving user perspective impact the adoption of digital therapeutics?

SS: The evolving user perspective highlights the misalignment between traditional healthcare practices and the expectations of individuals who have transformed themselves in various ways. Traditional healthcare often involves long wait times, minimal tracking, and archaic monitoring methods. This misalignment underscores the need for new solutions that meet the expectations of modern users and caregivers.

BT: How does Lupin address the challenges faced by caregivers in modern healthcare?

SS: We recognise that the decision-maker is often not the patient but the caregiver, the person responsible for the patient’s well-being. We aim to create an ecosystem and a safety net that assures caregivers that someone is always monitoring the patient, providing continuous oversight and confidence in the long run.

BT: How does Lupin Digital Health plan to address the issue of heart failure and its impact on healthcare costs?

SS: We acknowledge the increasing importance of addressing heart failure, a condition that was scarcely diagnosed just five years ago. By providing cost-effective digital therapeutic solutions, we aim to prevent costly re-hospitalisations and create significant return on investment for insurers. We are actively running pilots with insurance companies to demonstrate the cost-effectiveness of our program.

BT: How does Lupin Digital Health plan to expand the adoption of digital therapeutics in India?

SS: We are actively working on expanding our services under government healthcare schemes in Indian states, such as Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PMJAY) and Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS). The benefits of sponsoring digital therapeutics for patients under these schemes will become evident through trials and evidence. This expansion is expected to make digital therapeutics accessible to a broader population.

BT: How does Lupin Digital Health envision the future of digital therapeutics and its role in healthcare?

SS: We anticipate the adoption of innovative healthcare solutions like digital therapeutics and believe that insurers will seek to cover virtual cardiac rehab and digital therapeutics to varying degrees. We expect that the type and duration of coverage will depend on the medical condition, making it a potential differentiating factor for insurance companies. Additionally, we aim to expand our offerings to address various cardiac conditions and provide comprehensive coverage.

BT: How do you ensure affordability for patients interested in the digital therapeutics programme?

SS: We are committed to providing cost-effective solutions, and we offer a range of pricing options. Even our most expensive programme is priced at Rs 10,000 annually. We provide options like no-cost EMI and financing to ensure affordability. Lupin follows a scalability model where, as the user base grows, costs become more reasonable. We anticipate that with wider adoption, the price of our service could potentially drop to 50-100 rupees per month, making it accessible to a broader audience.

BT: What is Lupin’s strategy for reaching underserved communities?

SS: Our primary focus has been on reaching major cities where most cardiologists are located, making our services accessible to a wide range of people. We have also implemented strategies to encourage underserved communities, particularly women and younger individuals, to participate in our programme. We aim to instil healthier habits early on and address the underrepresentation of women in cardiac programmes.

BT: What is the potential impact of digital therapeutics on the healthcare industry, and how does it address the challenges faced in India?

SS: Digital therapeutics represent the intersection of technology and healthcare, with a focus on monitoring, diagnosing, and treating various health conditions using consumer technology. In India, where cardiovascular diseases are prevalent, digital therapeutics offer a solution to enhance patient engagement and improve healthcare quality. The digital therapeutics market has significant growth potential, with India accounting for a substantial portion of it. The main challenge lies in achieving patient adherence and sustainable lifestyle modifications.

