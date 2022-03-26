Dish TV reappoints Jawahar Goel as Managing Director till March 31, 2025

DTH service provider Dish TV has reappointed Jawahar Lal Goel as its Managing Director (MD) till March 31, 2025, the company said in a regulatory filing late Friday night.

Dish TV has also reappointed Anil Kumar Dua as its Whole Time Director till March 25, 2025. The company said its board, at a meeting held on Friday, considered and approved the reappointment of Goel as MD "from April 1, 2022, to March 31, 2025 (both days inclusive), subject to requisite approvals", while Dua has been reappointed as the company's Whole Time Director "from March 26, 2022, to March 25, 2025 (both days inclusive), subject to requisite approvals."

Goel, who is also the Chairman of the company's board, shall continue to be its Chairman, Dish TV said in its filing.

As per SEBI regulations, the top 500 listed entities need to ensure that the Chairperson of a company is a non-executive director and is not related to the MD or CEO with effect from April 1, 2020.

Goel has been actively involved in the creation and expansion of Dish TV and has been a pioneer of the Direct-to-Home (DTH) services in India.

He also led the initiatives of the Indian Broadcasting Foundation (IBF) as its president from September 2006 to September 2010.

Goel has also been on the board of various committees and task forces set up by the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting (MIB) and continues to address several critical matters related to the industry.

The embattled DTH player on March 8 disclosed that its shareholders rejected all three proposals, including the adoption of financial statements and reappointment of Ashok Mathai Kurien as director, at its AGM held on December 30, 2021.

The Essel group firm is currently locked in a legal battle with its single largest shareholder, Yes Bank Ltd (YBL).

YBL had sought reconstitution of Dish TV board by removing Managing Director Jawahar Goel and four other directors, which was contested by Subhash Chandra family-led promoters, and the matter went into litigation.

Dish TV did not declare the outcome of voting at its 33rd AGM held on December 30, 2021, due to the ongoing litigations. It was directed to disclose the results by capital markets regulator SEBI in an order passed on March 7.