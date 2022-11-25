E-commerce enabler platform GoKwik eyes 10,000 digital brands by 2023

GoKwik, which is India’s largest e-commerce enabler start-up, expects to onboard over 10,000 digital-first brands and ecommerce players on its platform by 2023 - a huge jump from around 500 brands that are currently part of the platform.

Currently, well-known brands like Limeroad, Mama Earth, Man Matters, Boat, The Man Company, Neemans, Lenskart, Shoppers Stop and Hopscotch among several others are part of GoKwik platform, which also boasts of more than 80 million shoppers in its network.

The platform had recently announced that it had successfully processed over $1 billion worth of orders in its network, and has seen a 520 per cent increase in number of transactions on an annual basis.

For the next phase of growth, GoKwik is aiming to bring over 10,000 brands under its network with an aim to create a unified ecommerce ecosystem by supporting small, medium, large and enterprise level brands.

It is specially building efficient models to cater to small merchants. These models include customisable WhatsApp commerce, robust address verification systems, easy and insightful dashboard offering uber level analytics, etc.

It is also strategically venturing into newer product categories, business segments and partnerships.

Founded in 2020 by industry veterans Chirag Taneja, Ankush Talwar and Vivek Bajpai, GoKwik helps solve problems that ecommerce brands face throughout the shopping experience, including enhancing customer experience, abandoned cart recovery, increasing conversions, boosting gross merchandise value (GMV) and reducing instances of return to origin (RTO).

GoKwik’s solutions have helped brands reduce RTO by 30 per cent and improve conversion rates by over 35 per cent. Incidentally, RTO happens due to a failed delivery of goods and directly impacts the revenues and profits of a brand.

“The last two years have been amazing, and we are even more excited for the next leg of our journey. As we grow further, we want to be even more committed to helping merchants realize more GMV, especially in the current macro-economic environment,” says Taneja, Co-Founder & CEO, GoKwik.

“We want to create products for ecommerce businesses of all sizes and provide solutions across the shopping funnel which can further their growth. From WhatsApp commerce, personalised payments stack, conversion optimisation solutions to evolved RTO protection models, we want to continue building products that solve ecommerce problem statements end to end,” he adds.

