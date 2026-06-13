Elon Musk's $1.1 trillion fortune is nearly 8 times Gautam Adani's and 10 times Mukesh Ambani's

Elon Musk's wealth has entered rarefied territory once again. Following SpaceX's blockbuster Nasdaq debut, the Tesla and SpaceX chief's net worth is estimated at around $1.1 trillion, highlighting the unprecedented scale of value created by global technology companies.

The astonishing gap between Musk's wealth and that of India's richest billionaires underscores just how concentrated wealth creation has become in the age of artificial intelligence, electric vehicles and space technology. Based on current estimates, Musk's fortune is nearly eight times that of Gautam Adani and more than ten times that of Mukesh Ambani.

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SpaceX's stellar debut

SpaceX closed its first day of trading on the Nasdaq at $160.95, after opening at $150. The listing followed a record-breaking $75 billion initial public offering, priced at $135 a share.

The stock surged nearly 20% on its debut, giving the aerospace giant a market capitalization of more than $2.1 trillion and significantly boosting Musk's personal wealth.

With an estimated fortune of $1.1 trillion, Musk remains comfortably the world's richest person.

MUST READ | Elon Musk’s trillionaire moment: How SpaceX’s record IPO supercharged his fortune

How Musk stacks up against India's richest

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According to recent wealth estimates, Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani has a net worth of about ₹12.55 lakh crore, while Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani's wealth stands at approximately ₹9.40 lakh crore.

Converted into dollar terms, their fortunes amount to roughly $147 billion and $110 billion, respectively.

That means Musk's estimated wealth is equivalent to nearly eight Gautam Adanis and more than ten Mukesh Ambanis.

The comparison highlights the enormous wealth generated by a handful of global technology companies, particularly those operating in sectors such as electric vehicles, artificial intelligence and space exploration.

MUST READ: Elon Musk's net worth rises by Rs 13 lakh crore post SpaceX's stellar market debut

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India's corporate giants

Musk's fortune also rivals the combined value of some of India's most prominent companies.

Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank, Tata Consultancy Services and Bharti Airtel are among the country's most valuable listed firms and collectively represent major pillars of the Indian economy. Yet even their combined market capitalization is overshadowed by the wealth attributed to Musk.

These companies employ millions of people, contribute significantly to tax revenues and account for a substantial portion of India's stock market value.

Nearly one-fourth of India's GDP

The comparison becomes even more striking when viewed against the size of the Indian economy.

India's nominal GDP is estimated at around $4.15 trillion, meaning Musk's estimated $1.1 trillion fortune is equivalent to roughly one-fourth of the country's annual economic output.

Put differently, for every four dollars worth of goods and services produced in India in a year, one dollar roughly corresponds to the value of Musk's fortune.

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Paper wealth, not cash

Despite the eye-popping numbers, Musk's wealth does not represent cash sitting in a bank account.

Most of his fortune is tied to his ownership stakes in Tesla and SpaceX, making it largely "paper wealth" derived from market valuations.

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That means changes in the share prices of Tesla or SpaceX can add or erase tens of billions of dollars from his net worth within days.

Still, the latest estimates underline a remarkable reality: never before has a single entrepreneur accumulated wealth on such a scale, with Musk's trillion-dollar fortune now exceeding that of many billionaire dynasties, corporate giants and even national economies.

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