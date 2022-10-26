Emami onboards Akshay Kumar as brand ambassador for BoroPlus

Personal and healthcare products maker Emami has signed Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar as the new brand ambassador for its power brand BoroPlus Ayurvedic antiseptic cream. The FMCG major said it is upbeat about the cream brand joining hands with "Bollywood Ka All-Rounder" which is expected to spark new chemistry to propel the brand forward.

Emami's Director Priti Sureka said Akshay Kumar’s multidimensional personality extends his filmy superstar persona to that of a dutiful son, a committed husband, a loving father, and a responsible citizen.

"From Macho Man to Pad Man, to the emotional jerks, to his extraordinary comic timing, to the action hero, he embodies a multi-faceted persona," she added.

Sureka further said that BoroPlus finds the multi-faceted values represented by Akshay Kumar a perfect fit for the multi-purpose functions of the brand.

"BoroPlus’s healing, antiseptic and moisturising properties make it a perfect antiseptic cream, lip cream, foot cream, 24 hrs moisturiser, night cream, and winter cream. Both Akshay & BoroPlus are also brands that take care of the happiness of the family - Parivaar Ki Khushiyaan,” the Emami director said.

Commenting on this new tie-up, Akshay Kumar said that brands build a legacy on a foundation of trust and that Emami and its iconic brand BoroPlus have built upon a strong heritage of consumer trust over nearly four decades by virtue of its product quality and efficacy. "I feel very happy to be associated with a trusted brand like BoroPlus and become a part of the Emami family, which is a very popular household name in the world of personal care,” the actor said.

Emami is known for onboarding Bollywood stars for its product endorsements. In the past, it has signed celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Shahid Kapoor, Ayushmann Khurrana, Madhuri Dixit, Juhi Chawla, Katrina Kaif, among others.