'End for Radio closer than you expect': Fever FM shuts down its operations

Popular radio station Fever FM, owned by Hindustan Times, on Tuesday announced that it will shut its operations. The development was confirmed by the radio station in a LinkedIn post. The management attributed this decision to the evolving trends in the music industry.

"Dear All, It is with a heavy heart we bring to you this urgent announcement. You, our partners and our listeners, have been with us through our ups and downs and our thick and thin but we must make this decision for all," the post read.

"Radio has been a part of our journey, figuratively and literally. Everyday. But as they say, all journeys must come to an end and the end for Radio is closer than you expect," the post further read.

The post also contained a short and poignant video message from Fever FM CEO Ramesh Menon. In this message, Menon can be heard saying: "Hi, I'm Ramesh Menon, CEO, Fever FM. We made this difficult decision to shut down our station. This decision comes after careful consideration and is due to the evolving trends in the media industry."

He further expressed his gratitude towards the radio jockeys (RJs), advertisers, partners, employees and listeners who have supported Fever FM so far. "The management would like to express its heartfelt gratitude to RJs, advertisers, partners, employees and listeners who built and supported the station in its journey," Menon said.

Founded in 2006, Fever FM is playing in geographies like Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Chennai, Lucknow, Kanpur, Agra, Aligarh, Allahabad, Bareilly and Gorakhpur at present. Fever FM has over 16 million listeners, according to its official website.

It has also been the official movie partner for big-ticket Bollywood movies like Dangal, Jab Harry Met Sejal, Tiger Zinda Hai, Padmaavat, Badrinath ki Dulhania, and Tamasha. Fever FM also pioneered repackaging epics and stories of inspirational people such as the Mahabharata, Ramayana, Gandhi, and Bose into radio formats.

