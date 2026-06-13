Ethanol to hydrogen: BPCL’s transition roadmap

Amid the growing geopolitical uncertainties, Bharat petroleum corporation Hindustan Limited (BPCL), one of the largest oil marketing companies, balances its approach between investments in conventional assets and new energy businesses.

The OMCs is focusing on increased cruse refining and upstream operations while also prioritising growth in renewables, hydrogen, biofuels, and electric mobility.

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BPCL continues to invest in oil and gas to meet rising demand, recognising the ongoing role of hydrocarbons. At the same time, it is advancing a managed transition by building capacity in newer energy segments.

VRK Gupta, Director Finance, BPCL, says this direction aligns with national priorities, including clean energy growth, ethanol blending, a gas-based economy, and long-term net-zero targets.

“BPCL is operating in an energy landscape shaped by geopolitical tensions and evolving policy frameworks, while maintaining a steady supply for India. The company focuses on securing supply through diversified sourcing and firm risk controls, supported by its integrated presence in refining, gas, and renewable energy,” he says.

BPCL has set a target to achieve net-zero emissions for Scope 1 and Scope 2 by 2040. It plans to meet this goal through energy efficiency measures, expansion of renewable energy, development of green hydrogen, and wider use of biofuels and other low-carbon options.

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The company aims to build 10 GW of renewable capacity by 2035. It already operates more than 250 MW, with an additional 100 MW under development through solar and wind projects. It has also reported progress in reducing emissions through energy conservation efforts.

The OMC is undertaking significant innovation and industry first initiatives to align with the energy transition by evolving into integrated energy hubs rather than pure fossil-fuel processors.

These initiatives include the deployment of green hydrogen, compressed bio-gas (CBG), integrated bio-ethanol plants, enhancement of its renewable energy portfolio, clean mobility, energy-efficient cooking stoves, and waste plastic road technology.