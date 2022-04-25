EXCLUSIVE: Launch of Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed Akasa Air rescheduled to July

The launch of stock market bull Rakesh Jhunjhunwala promoted low-cost carrier (LCC) Akasa Air has been pushed to July. The postponement is due to the carrier’s first Boeing 737 aircraft now arriving in June instead of May, Business Today has learnt.

“As we get closer to the airline launch date, we can now confirm refined estimates on our timelines. We expect our first aircraft delivery by early June 2022, with the intention to start commercial operations in July 2022,” the airline’s CEO Vinay Dube exclusively told Business Today. “Importantly, there will be no impact on later aircraft induction and we remain on plan to fly 18 aircraft by the end of March 2023.”

“With respect to starting the airline, we are extremely thankful to the Ministry of Civil Aviation and the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) for their guidance and support on all required regulatory clearances. We have received our No Objection Certificate (NOC) and our next key milestone is the Air Operators Permit (AOP),” said Dube.

The airline was working closely with the regulatory authorities and following all the required processes to comply with the requirements to obtain the certification and hoped to satisfy all regulatory requirements in this regard at the earliest, he added.

Perhaps no airline since the launch of the country’s first LCC, Air Deccan, in 2004 has evinced as much interest as Akasa. “There are many people in India who have never taken a flight, and we will cater to such travellers, but we will also focus on the frequent flyer,” Dube had told BT in an earlier interview.

Initially, the market buzz was that Akasa might be the country’s first ultra-low-cost carrier (ULCC). Not to be confused with LCCs or budget airlines, ULCCs charge for any extra frills like baggage and seats. However, Akasa management soon dispelled that rumour.

Last November, Akasa placed an order for 72 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft valued at $9 billion. The airline will be leveraging these to offer new routes.

Akasa would initially focus on connecting metros to Tier II and III cities, with cities such as Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai, etc., being important hubs.