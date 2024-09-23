EY employee death: Labour ministry awaits report, likely to come in 7-10 days

The Union Labour Ministry has sought information from state officials on the recent death of an EY employee and is awaiting the report, which is likely in the next seven to 10 days. The government will act based on that, Union Labour and Employment Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Monday.

Related Articles

“We have sought the information from the state authorities. It should come in the next seven to 10 [days],” he told reporters. Reports from the police and the post mortem will also come in and the government will also speak to the company, he said.

On July 20, 26-year-old Anna Sebastian Perayil, a Chartered Accountant from Kerala who was an employee of Ernst & Young (EY) Pune, passed away due to what her mother claims was “work stress”. She had started working at the firm just four months ago. Her mother, Anita Augustine, had also sent an email to EY India chief Rajiv Memani, criticising the firm for promoting excessive work.

Her death has led to questions about India’s excessive work culture.

Mandaviya had previously said that action will be taken based on whatever facts are revealed in the investigation. As per ANI, Mandaviya had said, “Be it a white collar job or any worker, whenever a citizen of the country dies, it is natural to be saddened by it. The matter is being investigated, and action will be taken based on whatever facts are revealed in the investigation.”

On September 19, Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Shobha Karandlaje, had said that the labour ministry has taken up the complaint. “Deeply saddened by the tragic loss of Anna Sebastian Perayil. A thorough investigation into the allegations of an unsafe and exploitative work environment is underway. We are committed to ensuring justice and labour ministry has officially taken up the complaint,” she had said on X.

Memani, who is Chairman and Managing Director, EY India, had in a LinkedIn post expressed sadness over Perayil’s passing away. “I would like to affirm that the well-being of our people is my top-most priority and I will personally champion this objective. I am absolutely committed to nurturing a harmonious workplace, and I will not rest until that objective is accomplished,” he had noted.