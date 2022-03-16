F1, Tata Communications announce multi-year strategic collaboration

Mumbai-based Tata Communications and Formula 1 have announced a multi-year strategic collaboration today. With the collaboration, Tata Communications returns to the sport of racing as the Official Broadcast Connectivity Provider of Formula 1.

Tata Communications will deliver and enhance fan experience globally and provide global end-to-end managed network services for video contribution, the company said in an exchange filing.

The company will facilitate the transfer of over 100 video feeds and over 250 audio channels, which will be transmitted between the Grand Prix venue and F1’s Media and Technology Centre in the UK every race weekend in under 200 milliseconds.

This will enable F1 to broadcast to more than 500 million fans in more than 180 territories globally.

Commenting on the development, Tata Communications MD and CEO Amur S Lakshminarayanan. said, “As businesses evolve to a digital-first model, I believe the sporting world also has a great opportunity to leverage technology for delivering innovative and exhilarating experiences to motorsports enthusiasts."

These solutions will help F1 transform its broadcast content production worldwide while also supporting the sport’s drive for agility and sustainability. Tata Communications has allowed the reduction in F1’s travelling freight by 34 per cent after the introduction of Formula 1’s remote broadcast operations in 2020, it further said in the filing.

“Tata Communications’ connectivity continues to support F1’s drive for agility and sustainability with remote production introduced in 2020-part of our aims to be Net-Zero Carbon by 2030. We are excited to grow together in the future and share the incredible journey Formula 1 is on,” said Formula 1 President and CEO Stefano Domenicali.