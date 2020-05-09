Facebook allows employees to work from home until year end

Social media firm Facebook has allowed its workers who are able to work remotely to do so until the end of the year. Coronavirus pandemic has forced a majority of workers across the globe to work from home for nearly two months.

The US-based firm also expects most offices to stay closed until July 6. Facebook currently employs 48,268 people, an increase of 28 percent (year-over-year).

The company said it would continue to pay hourly employees who may not be able to work due to reduced staffing, office closures, or if they're sick.

IT industry veteran Senapathy (Kris) Gopalakrishnan recently said more than one million information technology employees are expected to continue to work from home even after the coronavirus-inflicted lockdown situation returns to normalcy.IT services industry has actually managed to transition people to work from home during the 'stay-at-home' period, he said.

"And that was not a trivial task. A large number of people who have to be supported with technology infrastructure to work from home; business processes will have to be changed, with client permission," said the co-founder of IT services firm Infosys.

According to Gopalakrishnan, at least 20-30 per cent of IT employees would continue to work from home even after the lockdown is lifted and the situation returns to normalcy. That accounts for about 1.2 million people, he said noting that four million professionals work in India's IT-Business Process Outsourcing sector as per industry body NASSCOM figures.