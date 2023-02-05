Failing internal tests, 600 trainees allegedly let go at Infosys

Indian IT giant Infosys has sacked hundreds of fresher employees after they failed to clear the internal fresher assessment (FA) test, Business Today has learnt.

A fresher who was onboarded at the company in August 2022 told Business Today, “I started working at Infosys in August last year and I was given training for SAP ABAP stream. Out of 150 in my team, only 60 people passed the FA exam. Rest all of us were terminated two weeks ago. From the previous batch (freshers who were onboarded in July 2022 ), nearly 85 freshers were terminated out of 150 after failing the test.”

Sources claim that 600 employees have been terminated after failing the internal test. “Two weeks ago, 208 freshers were fired after failing the FA test. In total, around 600 freshers have been fired after failing the FA test in the past few months.”

Business Today reached out to Infosys for a confirmation on the number of employees that have been terminated but the company declined to disclose the same.

The fired employees claim that failing the internal test did not result in termination for freshers who joined before July, 2022. A company representative claims that failing the internal test had always resulted in sackings.

This development comes on the backdrop of hundreds of freshers awaiting onboarding at the company for over 8 months after receiving an offer letter.

A techie awaiting onboarding told Business Today, "Even though I have a job offer from India's top IT company Infosys, I am still staring at a grim future. I already have a gap in my resume because of all the waiting and no income from past several months. On top of that Infosys has not given any clarity on timeline of onboarding. And now some of my friends who got onboarded are fired, that makes me feel scared about my prospects as it was always thought that IT sector is mass recruiter and there are always opportunities, but it is changing."

Two weeks ago, Business Today reported that IT services Wipro had laid off hundreds of employees after they failed the company's internal test. Sources allege that 800 freshers were sacked from Wipro while the company claimed that the terminations were limited to 452 people.

