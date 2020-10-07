Flipkart strengthens supply chain across India ahead of Big Billion Days sale 2020

Homegrown e-commerce marketplace Flipkart has expanded its supply chain across the country ahead of the festive season and the BBD (Big Billion Days) festive event. The expansion will help Flipkart cater to millions of new and existing consumers coming online and to support market access for lakhs of MSMEs, sellers, artisans & kiranas. According to Flipkart, the expanded network of supply chain assets is important to serve the millions of new consumers from smaller cities who are coming online to experience the value and convenience of e-commerce. It also helps strengthen Flipkart's presence in metros as well as tier-II, III cities and beyond such as Ladakh, Bishnupur (Manipur), and Dimapur (Nagaland), while creating thousands of local job opportunities. Flipkart is also creating nearly 70,000 direct jobs and lakhs of indirect jobs through its PAN-India supply chain, this festive season.

"Flipkart has always been committed to bringing consumers online to ensure equitable distribution of the benefits of e-commerce. The pandemic has accelerated the expansion of our supply chain across the country, particularly smaller cities, to meet growing demands for e-commerce services. Also, keeping in mind the growth of e-commerce over the next few years, this expansion will enable us to connect millions of consumers across the country with lakhs of sellers and artisans in a fast and efficient manner. During the festive season, this additional space and infrastructure investment will also boost local employment, particularly for people who went back to their hometowns due to the lockdown, and create opportunities for local businesses to scale up their operations significantly with Flipkart," says Amitesh Jha, Senior Vice-President, Ekart and Marketplace, Flipkart.

Flipkart has increased its last-mile reach with more than 3,000 facilities across the country to provide a fast and efficient e-commerce experience. E-commerce giant has also added over 3.4 million square feet space across its supply chain assets including fulfilment centres, mother hubs and delivery centres throughout the country. These large fulfilment centres, spanning across an area of up to 5 lakh square feet each, will help ensur a seamless movement of goods between sellers and buyers. These fulfilment centres along with mother hubs or sortation centres and delivery centres also contribute to large-scale creation of direct and indirect employment across the country. With this addition, the total warehousing space for Flipkart now totals to over 18 million square feet in addition to lakhs of square feet of assets from partner brands. This has been further strengthened with the onboarding of over 50,000 kiranas across the country which will help manage a higher number of shipments during the festive season.

Also Read: Surprise! Mukesh Ambani didn't bail out Anil in Ericsson case; RCom leased Rs 460 cr assets

Also Read: Google faces antitrust case in India for abuse of position in smart TV market

Also Read: Work-from-home triggers high burn-out rates among Indians, especially women