Flipkart to learn handling grocery, Walmart to learn about tech from each other

In an internal communication, US retail giant Walmart told its employees that they have an option to work on various projects at Flipkart. According to a report in Business Standard, a similar communication has been sent out at Flipkart encouraging employees to work on various Walmart projects to learn how the company goes about providing its services.

Flipkart management hopes that its employees would pick up on the nuances of handling the grocery segment, while Walmart wants to learn more about the delivery and logistics side as well as the tech side of the business.

A Walmart spokesperson said, "Walmart India Cash and Carry and Flipkart will continue to be separate brands. As with any other organization, in Walmart, too, there is always a scope to move talent across different entities or geographies based on expertise, business requirements and to give exposure to our associates so that they learn and acquire best practices."

Flipkart has recently restarted its efforts to run the grocery segment. It would be learning about inventory management, how to handle fresh produce and cold chains. As mentioned in the daily, Walmart would open all its doors for Flipkart to enable its online play.

Flipkart has also set aside $300 million for its network of hyperlocal grocers, cold chain and warehousing. The company had also announced the launch of its grocery store, Flipkart Supermart in Bengaluru. Flipkart plans to expand the store to all the major cities of India.

Walmart, on the other hand, has been trying out at-home delivery in its home turf, US. It further wants Flipkart's logistics experts to help them smoothen the process. With its delivery system, Walmart will be taking on its rivals Amazon, Kroger and Target in the US.

(Edited by Anwesha Madhukalya)