Food delivery unicorn Swiggy launches new tool to help restaurants improve online visibility; check details here

Food delivery platform Swiggy said today that has launched a new tool aimed at empowering restaurants of all scales to improve their online visibility and stimulate growth. Swiggy is calling it 'Smart Links.'

According to the compamny, the Indian food and beverage (F&B) industry thrives in a highly competitive landscape. Typically, restaurants allocate a significant portion of their revenue, ranging from 3% to 6%, towards advertising efforts. This includes investments in online platforms such as Meta (Instagram, Facebook, WhatsApp), Google, as well as traditional media channels like TV, print, and radio.

While online advertising presents a valuable avenue for reaching consumers, measuring its impact on business outcomes can be challenging. Despite maintaining active social media profiles across various platforms, many restaurants struggle to translate digital engagement into tangible business results. In response to this challenge, Swiggy has come up with Smart Links.

According to Swiggy, Smart Links is a solution that addresses this gap by providing free, customized links for restaurants to share on platforms like WhatsApp, Instagram, and Facebook. These links directly guide customers to the restaurant's menu page on Swiggy, streamlining the path to conversion and enhancing the effectiveness of online marketing efforts, the company claimed.

"This personalized approach enables restaurants to drive orders through their online presence while engaging with a broader audience. For customers on the other hand, it is a one-click experience to order from restaurants they have discovered online or on social media platforms," Swiggy said in a statement.

The Bengaluru-based unicorn claimed that Smart Links can also offer valuable insights into customer behavior, addressing a common challenge faced by restaurants – tracking customer actions post-click on an ad.

"Smart Links gives an insight into this, including whether the customer is a new user. By enabling this tracking, Smart Links help restaurant partners assess the performance of their social media campaigns more effectively. This data allows them to optimize future campaigns, ultimately leading to more efficient and successful marketing strategies," Swiggy added.

Commenting on Smart Links, Deepak Maloo, AVP – Supply, Swiggy, stated, “Social media is a great boon and an unmissable part of any business’ marketing strategy. But many restaurants, especially the smaller brands, struggle to see the social media excitement translate to business without the right tools. Smart Links will be a game-changer by giving restaurants the power to easily access and customize these links”