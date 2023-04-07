Former Infosys, LTI Mindtree exec joins Sonata Software as new CDO

Bengaluru-based Indian IT company Sonata Software announced on Friday that LTI Mindtree’s Global Delivery Head Suresh HP has been appointed as Chief Delivery Officer (CDO) of the company.

After his appointment, Suresh HP said, “I am excited to join Sonata Software’s leadership team to build a culture of excellence and drive our organization to new heights. Our top priority is to exceed our customers’ expectations consistently.”

The company noted in a release that the new CDO will spearhead the Bengaluru-based IT company’s global delivery strategy, enablement, and excellence across all verticals and businesses.

Samir Dhir, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Sonata Software said after the announcement, “I am excited to welcome Suresh; his coming on board is a significant addition to our leadership strength. With his rich experience, Suresh would enable Sonata to continue building an innovative and trusted delivery org that inspires our clients and team members and delivers high-quality outcomes.”

The company further said in a release, “Suresh has thirty years of experience and has worked in companies like Infosys, Motorola, and, most recently, with LTIMindtree. His leadership experience spans Global Delivery across verticals and practices, Delivery Enablement, Quality, Delivery Excellence, and Digital Practices.”

Sonata Software Limited is an Indian information technology services company, based in Bangalore. Sonata provides services in business intelligence and analytics, application development management (ADM), mobility, cloud, social media, testing, enterprise services (ERP and CRM), and infrastructure management services.

The stock closed 2.7 per cent up on Thursday and has gained 252 per cent in the past five years.

Also Read: TCS, Infosys, Wipro: Expect variable pay cuts, slowdown in hiring in Q4 FY23 - BusinessToday

Also Read: 'Might take toll on low-skilled staff': How AI can cost BPO, IT employees their jobs - BusinessToday

Also Read: Tech layoffs: IBM spinoff Kyndryl eliminates marketing, admin, HR roles in India - BusinessToday