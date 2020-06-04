Former Miss World Manushi Chhillar appointed as Adidas brand ambassador

Miss World 2017 winner Manushi Chhillar has joined the league of star cricketer Rohit Sharma, sprint sensation Hima Das and Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh as brand ambassador of the Indian arm of German sports brand Adidas. The footwear giant said Chillar will lead Adidas's mission to inspire more women to embrace fitness.

With this, Chhillar joins a powerful roster of Adidas ambassadors, including Ranveer Singh, Rohit Sharma, Hima Das and over 20 other top athletes and youth icons who are redefining India's sporting and fitness culture, the company said in a press relese.

Chhillar will join the #HOMETEAMHERO Challenge, a campaign that supports the WHO COVID-19 Response Fund, to inspire people across the globe, including India, to stay physically and mentally fit.

"Amidst COVID-19 lockdown, when thousands are looking for inspiration, adidas has been leading the charge with #HOMETEAMHERO Challenge -- inspiring more people every single day to stay physically and mentally fit. Joining adidas in this endeavour is fitness enthusiast and former Miss World 2017 Manushi Chhillar," a release said.

"Announced as a brand ambassador today, Manushi will be front-running Adidas' mission to inspire more women to embrace fitness, whilst creating a positive social impact through the power of sport," the company said.

Adidas said it will donate $1 for every hour of fitness activity clocked on the Adidas Running and Adidas Training apps till 7 June.

Speaking on the development, Chhillar said, "I have always been into fitness so to represent Adidas is a dream come true."

"I resonate with Adidas when it comes to being change makers and our aim together is to use the platform of sport to inspire people and drive positive change, whether it is to inspire women, drive sustainability, or encourage kids to take up sport. I'm so excited to train in my new gear which I've just ordered from the Adidas website."

