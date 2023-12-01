Former TCS CEO Rajesh Gopinathan joins IIT Bombay as Head of Translational Research and Entrepreneurship

Former Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) CEO and MD, Rajesh Gopinathan, has joined the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IIT Bombay) as Head of Translational Research and Entrepreneurship.

IIT Bombay is propelling applied research and entrepreneurship. Among these is the establishment of India's first deep tech incubator, SINE. By fostering a climate of innovation, SINE has played a vital role in the inception of numerous start-ups. The imminent IITB research park and India’s inaugural School of Entrepreneurship are two more initiatives set to amplify this momentum, the premier institute said.

Also noteworthy are industry-specific applied research projects in fields as diverse as biotech, medical devices, and AI. Aiding the progression of Intellectual Property from the lab to the industry, a translational research center has recently been instituted. To bolster these ventures further, the role of Head, Translational Research, and Entrepreneurship has been initiated.

"A translational research centre to support the transition of IP from lab to industry has also been created recently," the institute said in a statement.

“We have a tradition of actively involving industry leaders in shaping our plans. As we look to advance our ambitious agenda of applied research and entrepreneurship, we are delighted to welcome Rajesh Gopinathan. His global exposure and experience in the rapid scaling up at TCS will play a pivotal role in taking our agenda to the next level,” said IIT Bombay's Director, Professor Subhasis Chaudhuri.

"I am very excited and happy with the opportunity to contribute to the growth of such an iconic national institution. IIT Bombay's research infrastructure and globally respected faculty and talent pool position it uniquely to play a leadership role in shaping the innovation agenda in India and globally. I look forward to working with the IIT Bombay team in charting the next leg of this journey together,” Gopinathan said.

This comes a few months after Gopinathan's tenure with TCS, where he worked for over two decades. During his six-year leadership at TCS, Gopinathan managed to boost the firm's revenues by $10.4 billion and returned $27.3 billion to shareholders through dividends and share buybacks. Alumni of NIT Trichy, Gopinathan's extensive expertise in the field of IT services will significantly contribute to BCG's TMT practice.

K Krithivasan was appointed as his successor.

